Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:17 PM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 2.99 %. The stock closed at 17.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.23 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon had an opening price of 17.58 and a closing price of 17.55. The highest price reached during the day was 17.9, while the lowest was 17.33. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at 17,829.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.54, while the 52-week low is 5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,705,491 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:17 PM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.23, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The Suzlon stock is currently priced at 18.23, which represents a 2.99% increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.53.

17 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.22, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹17.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is 18.22, which represents a percent change of 2.94. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.94% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.52, meaning that the stock has risen by 0.52 points.

17 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.27, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is 18.27. There has been a 3.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.57.

17 Jul 2023, 12:38 PM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.29, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The Suzlon stock price is currently at 18.29, with a percent change of 3.33 and a net change of 0.59. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.33% and the net change is an increase of 0.59.

17 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.31, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.31, with a percent change of 3.45 and a net change of 0.61. This means that the stock has increased by 3.45% or 0.61 points.

17 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.28, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18.28 with a percent change of 3.28 and a net change of 0.58. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.28% and has a net gain of 0.58.

17 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.27, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18.27, with a percent change of 3.22 and a net change of 0.57. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.29, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock is priced at 18.29, with a percent change of 3.33 and a net change of 0.59. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive change in value, with an increase of 3.33% and a net increase of 0.59.

17 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.26, up 3.16% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 18.26, with a percent change of 3.16 and a net change of 0.56. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.16% and has gained 0.56 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well in the market.

17 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.28, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18.28, with a percent change of 3.28 and a net change of 0.58. This means that the stock has increased by 3.28% from its previous value and has gained 0.58 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively in the market.

17 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.29, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 18.29, with a percent change of 3.33. This means that the stock has increased by 3.33% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.59, indicating that it has increased by 0.59 units.

17 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.31, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The current stock price of Suzlon is 18.31, which represents a 3.45% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.61.

17 Jul 2023, 10:19 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.32, up 3.5% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.32, with a percent change of 3.5 and a net change of 0.62. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.5% and has a positive net change of 0.62. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.25, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 18.25, which has increased by 3.11%. This translates to a net change of 0.55 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.26, up 3.16% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18.26, with a percent change of 3.16 and a net change of 0.56. This means that the stock has increased by 3.16% and the actual price has changed by 0.56.

17 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.17, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18.17 with a percent change of 2.66 and a net change of 0.47. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.66% and the net change is an increase of 0.47. Overall, this suggests that the Suzlon stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.3, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹17.7

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18.3, which represents an increase of 3.39% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.6.

17 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.7, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹17.55

The current stock price of Suzlon is 17.7, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.85% and the actual change in price is 0.15 rupees.

17 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹17.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on BSE, a total of 16,705,491 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 17.55.

