Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.23, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹18.23, which represents a 2.99% increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.53.

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.22, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹17.7 As of the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is ₹18.22, which represents a percent change of 2.94. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.94% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.52, meaning that the stock has risen by 0.52 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.27, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is ₹18.27. There has been a 3.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.57. Click here for Suzlon AGM

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.29, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The Suzlon stock price is currently at ₹18.29, with a percent change of 3.33 and a net change of 0.59. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.33% and the net change is an increase of 0.59. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.31, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.31, with a percent change of 3.45 and a net change of 0.61. This means that the stock has increased by 3.45% or 0.61 points.

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.28, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹18.28 with a percent change of 3.28 and a net change of 0.58. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.28% and has a net gain of 0.58. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.27, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹18.27, with a percent change of 3.22 and a net change of 0.57. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. Click here for Suzlon News

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.29, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹18.29, with a percent change of 3.33 and a net change of 0.59. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive change in value, with an increase of 3.33% and a net increase of 0.59. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.26, up 3.16% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹18.26, with a percent change of 3.16 and a net change of 0.56. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.16% and has gained 0.56 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well in the market.

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.28, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹18.28, with a percent change of 3.28 and a net change of 0.58. This means that the stock has increased by 3.28% from its previous value and has gained 0.58 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.29, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹18.29, with a percent change of 3.33. This means that the stock has increased by 3.33% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.59, indicating that it has increased by 0.59 units. Click here for Suzlon Dividend

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.31, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹18.31, which represents a 3.45% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.61.

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.32, up 3.5% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.32, with a percent change of 3.5 and a net change of 0.62. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.5% and has a positive net change of 0.62. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.25, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹18.25, which has increased by 3.11%. This translates to a net change of 0.55 in the stock price.

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.26, up 3.16% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹18.26, with a percent change of 3.16 and a net change of 0.56. This means that the stock has increased by 3.16% and the actual price has changed by 0.56. Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.17, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹18.17 with a percent change of 2.66 and a net change of 0.47. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.66% and the net change is an increase of 0.47. Overall, this suggests that the Suzlon stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.3, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹17.7 The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹18.3, which represents an increase of 3.39% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.6.

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.7, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹17.55 The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹17.7, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.85% and the actual change in price is 0.15 rupees.