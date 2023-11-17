Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 4.49 %. The stock closed at 42.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.95 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

Suzlon's stock opened at 40.65 and closed at 40.49 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 42.5 and the low was 40.6. The market capitalization stood at 57090.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 40.57 and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 15552786 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's high and low data for the current day is as follows: Today's low price: 42.5 Today's high price: 44

17 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹43.95, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹42.06

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 43.95, showing a 4.49% increase in value with a net change of 1.89. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

17 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.87%
3 Months111.01%
6 Months395.29%
YTD297.17%
1 Year419.75%
17 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹42.06, up 3.88% from yesterday's ₹40.49

The current stock price of Suzlon is 42.06, showing a 3.88% increase which amounts to a net change of 1.57.

17 Nov 2023, 08:50 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹40.49 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Suzlon had a volume of 15,552,786 shares with a closing price of 40.49.

