Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock sees gains in today's trading

Suzlon's stock opened at ₹40.65 and closed at ₹40.49 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹42.5 and the low was ₹40.6. The market capitalization stood at 57090.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹40.57 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 15552786 shares.
Suzlon Energy stock's high and low data for the current day is as follows: Today's low price: ₹42.5 Today's high price: ₹44
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹43.95, showing a 4.49% increase in value with a net change of 1.89. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.87%
|3 Months
|111.01%
|6 Months
|395.29%
|YTD
|297.17%
|1 Year
|419.75%
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹42.06, showing a 3.88% increase which amounts to a net change of 1.57.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Suzlon had a volume of 15,552,786 shares with a closing price of ₹40.49.
