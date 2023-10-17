Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 29.59, up 4.97% from yesterday's 28.19

12 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 28.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.59 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at 27.2 and closed at 26.85. The stock had a high of 28.19 and a low of 27.1. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently 38,265.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 29.82, while the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for the day was 13,876,388 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon closed today at ₹29.59, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹28.19

Suzlon stock closed at 29.59 today, with a percent change of 4.97 and a net change of 1.4. This is an increase compared to yesterday's closing price of 28.19.

17 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals132.351.250.95148.9560.3546085.11
Suzlon Energy29.591.44.9729.826.7236907.86
Thermax3130.0217.157.453227.851830.3535248.45
Aia Engineering3520.0552.251.513824.752385.033201.24
Voltas851.0-1.2-0.14933.5737.628158.29
17 Oct 2023, 05:41 PM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Suzlon Energy stock is 28.59 and the high price is 29.59.

17 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Suzlon Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Suzlon Energy Ltd stock is 6.75000, while the 52-week high price is 29.80000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹29.59, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current data shows that Suzlon stock has a price of 29.59. There has been a 4.97% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 1.4 in the stock's value.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹29.5, up 4.65% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current stock price of Suzlon is 29.5. It has increased by 4.65%, which is a net change of 1.31.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals130.95-0.15-0.11148.9560.3545597.62
Suzlon Energy29.491.34.6129.826.7236783.13
Thermax3111.8198.956.833227.851830.3535043.49
Aia Engineering3480.3512.550.363824.752385.032826.79
Voltas851.45-0.75-0.09933.5737.628173.18
17 Oct 2023, 02:15 PM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day is 28.59, while the high price is 29.58.

17 Oct 2023, 01:52 PM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹29.5, up 4.65% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current data shows that Suzlon stock is priced at 29.5 with a percent change of 4.65 and a net change of 1.31. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.65% and the price has risen by 1.31 points.

17 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days27.17
10 Days27.58
20 Days26.37
50 Days23.57
100 Days19.41
300 Days14.04
17 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Suzlon Energy stock today was 28.59 and the high price was 29.58.

17 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹29.5, up 4.65% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current data shows that the Suzlon stock price is 29.5, which represents a 4.65% increase. The net change is 1.31, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Suzlon Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals132.51.41.07148.9560.3546137.34
Suzlon Energy29.511.324.6829.826.7236808.08
Thermax2949.036.151.243227.851830.3533210.12
Aia Engineering3454.15-13.65-0.393824.752385.032579.67
Voltas850.8-1.4-0.16933.5737.628151.67
17 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹29.52, up 4.72% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 29.52, with a percent change of 4.72. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.72% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.33, which means that the stock has gained 1.33 points. Overall, this data suggests that Suzlon's stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.

17 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price today was 28.59, while the high price reached 29.58.

17 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Suzlon share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2221
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹29.47, up 4.54% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The Suzlon stock is currently priced at 29.47, experiencing a 4.54% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 1.28.

17 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price for today was 28.59, while its high price was 29.58.

17 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹29.48, up 4.58% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock is priced at 29.48, which represents a percent change of 4.58. The net change for the stock is 1.29. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹29.1, up 3.23% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 29.1 with a percent change of 3.23 and a net change of 0.91. This means that the stock has increased by 3.23% and the price has increased by 0.91.

17 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of 28.59 today and a high of 29.30.

17 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹28.19, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹26.85

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 28.19, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.34. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 4.99 percent and a net increase of 1.34. This indicates that investors have shown positive sentiment towards Suzlon stock, leading to an upward movement in its price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹26.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 13,876,388 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 26.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.