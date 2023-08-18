Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks Plummet as Negative Trading Continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 19.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.68 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon Energy (NSE: SUZLON) opened at 20.04 and closed at 20.25. The stock's high for the day was 20.04 and the low was 19.4. The company has a market capitalization of 26,756.48 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon is 21.25, while the 52-week low is 6.6. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 26,588,815 shares of Suzlon were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹19.68, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹19.73

The current data shows that the Suzlon stock is priced at 19.68. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.25% or 0.05 rupees.

18 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.03%
3 Months118.53%
6 Months121.35%
YTD85.85%
1 Year182.3%
18 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹19.73, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹20.25

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 19.73, with a percent change of -2.57 and a net change of -0.52. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.57% or 0.52.

18 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹20.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, a total of 26,588,815 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 20.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.