Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks Plummet as Negative Trading Continues

On the last day of trading, Suzlon Energy (NSE: SUZLON) opened at ₹20.04 and closed at ₹20.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹20.04 and the low was ₹19.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹26,756.48 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon is ₹21.25, while the 52-week low is ₹6.6. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 26,588,815 shares of Suzlon were traded.
The current data shows that the Suzlon stock is priced at ₹19.68. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.25% or 0.05 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.03%
|3 Months
|118.53%
|6 Months
|121.35%
|YTD
|85.85%
|1 Year
|182.3%
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹19.73, with a percent change of -2.57 and a net change of -0.52. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.57% or ₹0.52.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, a total of 26,588,815 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹20.25.
