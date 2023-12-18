Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 38.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.08 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 37.44 and closed at 37.33. The stock reached a high of 39 and a low of 36.01 during the day. Suzlon's market capitalization is 52,395.93 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 44 and its 52-week low is 6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667,561 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹38.08, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹38.61

As of the current data, Suzlon stock is trading at 38.08 with a decrease of 1.37% or a net change of -0.53.

18 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.52%
3 Months51.17%
6 Months161.36%
YTD263.68%
1 Year252.05%
18 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹38.8, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹38.61

The current stock price of Suzlon is 38.8 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 0.19. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.49% or 0.19 points.

18 Dec 2023, 08:22 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.33 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a trading volume of 7,667,561 shares with a closing price of 37.33.

