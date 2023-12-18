Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock plummets in today's trading

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹37.44 and closed at ₹37.33. The stock reached a high of ₹39 and a low of ₹36.01 during the day. Suzlon's market capitalization is ₹52,395.93 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹44 and its 52-week low is ₹6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667,561 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
As of the current data, Suzlon stock is trading at ₹38.08 with a decrease of 1.37% or a net change of -0.53.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.52%
|3 Months
|51.17%
|6 Months
|161.36%
|YTD
|263.68%
|1 Year
|252.05%
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹38.8 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 0.19. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.49% or 0.19 points.
On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a trading volume of 7,667,561 shares with a closing price of ₹37.33.
