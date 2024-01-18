Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock slumps in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹41.55 and closed at ₹42.07. The stock reached a high of ₹42.65 and a low of ₹40.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹55,608.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹45.7, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 17,244,686 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹40.79. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.11, representing a decrease of ₹0.11 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Suzlon shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 17,244,686 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹42.07 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!