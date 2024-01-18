Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock slumps in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 40.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.79 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 41.55 and closed at 42.07. The stock reached a high of 42.65 and a low of 40.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 55,608.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 45.7, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 17,244,686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.79, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹40.9

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 40.79. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.11, representing a decrease of 0.11 in the stock price.

18 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹42.07 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Suzlon shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 17,244,686 shares. The closing price for the day was 42.07 per share.

