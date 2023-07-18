comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 18.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.95 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 18.25 and closed at 17.7. The stock had a high of 18.45 and a low of 18.12. The market capitalization of Suzlon stood at 18,363.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 18.54, while the 52-week low was 5.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 33,948,897.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:31:40 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹17.95, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹18.23

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is 17.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.28, indicating a decrease of 0.28 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 11:16:46 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.97, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹18.23

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 17.97. There has been a percent change of -1.43, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.26, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.26 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:00:15 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.92, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹18.23

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is currently 17.92, with a percent change of -1.7 and a net change of -0.31. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.7% and the value has decreased by 0.31 rupees.

18 Jul 2023, 10:45:55 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.97, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹18.23

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 17.97. There has been a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -0.26. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.43% and the actual decrease in price is 0.26.

18 Jul 2023, 10:31:51 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹17.98, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹18.23

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 17.98, with a percent change of -1.37 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a negative percent change and net change.

18 Jul 2023, 10:22:31 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.97, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹18.23

The current data shows that the Suzlon stock price is 17.97. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.43%, resulting in a net change of -0.26.

18 Jul 2023, 10:01:47 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.96, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹18.23

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 17.96 with a percent change of -1.48 and a net change of -0.27. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.48% and has lost 0.27 rupees.

18 Jul 2023, 09:52:09 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.97, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹18.23

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 17.97, with a percent change of -1.43. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.43%. The net change is -0.26, indicating a decrease of 0.26 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that the stock price of Suzlon has experienced a decline.

18 Jul 2023, 09:30:16 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹18.07, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹18.23

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.07. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.16, suggesting a decline of 0.16 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Suzlon has decreased slightly.

18 Jul 2023, 09:16:43 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.28, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹18.23

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 18.28. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:00:02 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹18.23, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹18.23

Based on the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is 18.23. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 08:15:12 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹17.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,948,897. The closing price for the shares was 17.7.

