Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹18.25 and closed at ₹17.7. The stock had a high of ₹18.45 and a low of ₹18.12. The market capitalization of Suzlon stood at ₹18,363.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹18.54, while the 52-week low was ₹5.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 33,948,897.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is ₹17.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.28, indicating a decrease of ₹0.28 in the stock price.
