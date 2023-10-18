Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹31.04, up 4.9% from yesterday's ₹29.59

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹28.7 and closed at ₹28.19. The stock had a high of ₹29.59 and a low of ₹28.59. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹40,166.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹29.82, while the 52-week low is ₹6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,561,234 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharat Heavy Electricals 129.15 -3.2 -2.42 148.95 60.35 44970.85 Suzlon Energy 31.04 1.45 4.9 29.82 6.72 38716.46 Thermax 3148.0 20.1 0.64 3227.85 1830.35 35451.16 Aia Engineering 3517.25 6.35 0.18 3824.75 2385.0 33174.83 Voltas 833.6 -17.05 -2.0 933.5 737.6 27582.55

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹29.97, while the high price reached ₹31.06.

Suzlon Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Suzlon Energy Ltd stock is 6.95000, while the 52-week high price is 29.80000.

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of ₹28.59 during the current day's trading session, while it reached a high of ₹29.59.

Suzlon Energy stock price crosses ₹30 mark for first time since April 2015; is it a good time to buy? https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/suzlon-energy-stock-price-crosses-rs-30-mark-for-first-time-since-april-2015-is-it-a-good-time-to-buy-11697604348596.html

Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 27.27 10 Days 27.82 20 Days 26.62 50 Days 23.77 100 Days 19.60 300 Days 14.12

Suzlon share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 2 2 2 1 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 11.95% 3 Months 65.72% 6 Months 266.46% YTD 178.3% 1 Year 295.97%

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹28.19 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 19,561,234. The closing price for the stock was ₹28.19.