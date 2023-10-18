comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 18 2023 15:29:45
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 206.1 -0.46%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 668.35 1.92%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 -0.2%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.55 -0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,519.7 -1.4%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at 31.04, up 4.9% from yesterday's 29.59
BackBack

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon closed today at ₹31.04, up 4.9% from yesterday's ₹29.59

15 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 4.9 %. The stock closed at 29.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.04 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 28.7 and closed at 28.19. The stock had a high of 29.59 and a low of 28.59. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 40,166.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 29.82, while the 52-week low is 6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,561,234 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:41:53 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon closed today at ₹31.04, up 4.9% from yesterday's ₹29.59

Today, Suzlon stock closed at 31.04, representing a 4.9% increase from yesterday's closing price of 29.59. The net change in the stock price was 1.45.

18 Oct 2023, 06:24:13 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals129.15-3.2-2.42148.9560.3544970.85
Suzlon Energy31.041.454.929.826.7238716.46
Thermax3148.020.10.643227.851830.3535451.16
Aia Engineering3517.256.350.183824.752385.033174.83
Voltas833.6-17.05-2.0933.5737.627582.55
18 Oct 2023, 05:43:31 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock's low price for the day was 29.97, while the high price reached 31.06.

18 Oct 2023, 03:28:30 PM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Suzlon Energy Ltd stock is 6.95000, while the 52-week high price is 29.80000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:14:08 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹31.06, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹29.59

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 31.06. There has been a percent change of 4.97, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.47, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

18 Oct 2023, 02:36:47 PM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹29.59, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is 29.59, which represents a percent change of 4.97. The net change in the stock is 1.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 4.97% and 1.4 points.

18 Oct 2023, 02:36:33 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals132.351.250.95148.9560.3546085.11
Suzlon Energy29.591.44.9729.826.7236907.86
Thermax3130.0217.157.453227.851830.3535248.45
Aia Engineering3520.0552.251.513824.752385.033201.24
Voltas851.0-1.2-0.14933.5737.628158.29
18 Oct 2023, 02:24:19 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of 28.59 during the current day's trading session, while it reached a high of 29.59.

18 Oct 2023, 01:59:08 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹29.59, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that its price is 29.59. The stock has experienced a 4.97% increase, resulting in a net change of 1.4.

18 Oct 2023, 01:52:36 PM IST

Suzlon Energy stock price crosses ₹30 mark for first time since April 2015; is it a good time to buy?

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/suzlon-energy-stock-price-crosses-rs-30-mark-for-first-time-since-april-2015-is-it-a-good-time-to-buy-11697604348596.html

18 Oct 2023, 01:30:14 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days27.27
10 Days27.82
20 Days26.62
50 Days23.77
100 Days19.60
300 Days14.12
18 Oct 2023, 01:19:19 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of 28.59 and a high of 29.59 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:08:20 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹29.59, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 29.59 with a percent change of 4.97 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.97% and the net change is an increase of 1.4.

18 Oct 2023, 01:01:55 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:38:44 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals132.351.250.95148.9560.3546085.11
Suzlon Energy29.591.44.9729.826.7236907.86
Thermax3130.0217.157.453227.851830.3535248.45
Aia Engineering3520.0552.251.513824.752385.033201.24
Voltas851.0-1.2-0.14933.5737.628158.29
18 Oct 2023, 12:34:28 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹29.59, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 29.59 with a percent change of 4.97. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.97% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing an upward trend.

18 Oct 2023, 12:22:48 PM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Suzlon Energy had a low price of 28.59 and a high price of 29.59 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:55:36 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2221
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 11:49:36 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹29.59, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 29.59. There has been a percent change of 4.97, indicating a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.4, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock price of Suzlon has experienced a notable increase.

18 Oct 2023, 11:38:10 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals132.351.250.95148.9560.3546085.11
Suzlon Energy29.591.44.9729.826.7236907.86
Thermax3130.0217.157.453227.851830.3535248.45
Aia Engineering3520.0552.251.513824.752385.033201.24
Voltas851.0-1.2-0.14933.5737.628158.29
18 Oct 2023, 11:26:17 AM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy's stock had a low price of 28.59 and a high price of 29.59 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:11:02 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹29.59, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 29.59, which represents a 4.97% increase. The net change is 1.4. This means that the stock has experienced a significant gain in value, with an increase of 4.97%.

18 Oct 2023, 10:38:25 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals132.351.250.95148.9560.3546085.11
Suzlon Energy29.591.44.9729.826.7236907.86
Thermax3130.0217.157.453227.851830.3535248.45
Aia Engineering3520.0552.251.513824.752385.033201.24
Voltas851.0-1.2-0.14933.5737.628158.29
18 Oct 2023, 10:28:45 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹29.59, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 29.59 with a percent change of 4.97 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.97% and has gained 1.4 points in value. This suggests that there is positive market sentiment and investors are optimistic about the company's prospects.

18 Oct 2023, 10:19:09 AM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Suzlon Energy had a low price of 28.59 and a high price of 29.59 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 09:57:27 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹29.59, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 29.59. There has been a 4.97% percent change, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 1.4, suggesting a increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:50:34 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:39:54 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.95%
3 Months65.72%
6 Months266.46%
YTD178.3%
1 Year295.97%
18 Oct 2023, 09:15:50 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹29.59, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹28.19

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 29.59 with a percent change of 4.97. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.97% from its previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.4, meaning that it has increased by 1.4 from its previous closing price.

18 Oct 2023, 08:14:56 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹28.19 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 19,561,234. The closing price for the stock was 28.19.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App