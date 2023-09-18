Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹23.64 and closed at ₹23.31. The highest price reached during the day was ₹24.47, while the lowest was ₹23.12. The company's market capitalization is ₹33,012.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹27, and the low was ₹6.6. The BSE volume for the day was 37,061,527 shares.
18 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹23.31 on last trading day
