Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 4.33 %. The stock closed at 23.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.32 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 23.64 and closed at 23.31. The highest price reached during the day was 24.47, while the lowest was 23.12. The company's market capitalization is 33,012.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 27, and the low was 6.6. The BSE volume for the day was 37,061,527 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹23.31 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon's BSE volume was 37,061,527 shares, and the closing price was 23.31.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.