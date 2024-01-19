Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 42.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.6 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 40.79 and closed at 40.9. It reached a high of 42.8 and a low of 40. The market capitalization of the company is 57,756.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 45.7 and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,872,464 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹43.6, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹42.94

As of the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is 43.6. There has been a percent change of 1.54, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.66, meaning that the stock price has increased by 0.66 units.

19 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹40.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,872,464. The closing price of the shares was 40.9.

