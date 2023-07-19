comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Trading on a High Note Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Trading on a High Note Today

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 17.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.98 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at 18.33 and closed at 18.23. The stock reached a high of 18.33 and a low of 17.81 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 18,050.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.54 and the 52-week low is 5.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 17,842,897.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:31:39 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹17.98, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹17.92

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 17.98 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.06. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.33% or 0.06 Rs. Therefore, the stock is currently trading at a higher price compared to the previous period.

19 Jul 2023, 10:15:02 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18.01, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹17.92

The current price of Suzlon stock is 18.01, with a 0.5% increase and a net change of 0.09. This suggests that the stock price has slightly increased.

19 Jul 2023, 10:03:12 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.96, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹17.92

The current stock price of Suzlon is 17.96, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.04. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Jul 2023, 09:48:26 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹17.98, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹17.92

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 17.98. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.06, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:32:29 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹17.97, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹17.92

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 17.97 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% or 0.05 rupees.

19 Jul 2023, 09:31:22 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:16:47 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹18, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹17.92

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 18, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.08. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and the stock has gained 0.08 points.

19 Jul 2023, 09:01:52 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.92, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹18.23

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 17.92, with a percent change of -1.7 and a net change of -0.31. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.7% and the value has decreased by 0.31 rupees. Overall, this indicates a decline in the value of Suzlon stock.

19 Jul 2023, 08:08:45 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹18.23 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,842,897. The closing price for the stock was 18.23.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout