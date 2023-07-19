Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Trading on a High Note Today

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹18.33 and closed at ₹18.23. The stock reached a high of ₹18.33 and a low of ₹17.81 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹18,050.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.54 and the 52-week low is ₹5.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 17,842,897.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.