Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Trading in the Green

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹30 and closed at ₹29.59. The stock reached a high of ₹31.06 and a low of ₹29.97. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42,134.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹29.82, while the 52-week low is ₹6.72. The BSE volume for the day was 32,658,859 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹31.38, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 0.34. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
The low price of Suzlon Energy stock for the day is ₹29.5, while the high price is ₹32.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹30.45 with a percent change of -1.9 and a net change of -0.59. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.9% and the net change is a decrease of 0.59. This suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a downward trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.93%
|3 Months
|76.6%
|6 Months
|286.88%
|YTD
|191.98%
|1 Year
|299.35%
As of the current data, the Suzlon stock is priced at ₹29.9, representing a decrease of 3.67% in its value. This corresponds to a net change of -1.14 in the stock price.
On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 32,658,859 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹29.59 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!