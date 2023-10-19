Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Trading in the Green

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 31.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.38 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 30 and closed at 29.59. The stock reached a high of 31.06 and a low of 29.97. The market capitalization of the company is 42,134.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 29.82, while the 52-week low is 6.72. The BSE volume for the day was 32,658,859 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹31.38, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹31.04

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 31.38, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 0.34. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

19 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Suzlon Energy stock for the day is 29.5, while the high price is 32.

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹30.45, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹31.04

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 30.45 with a percent change of -1.9 and a net change of -0.59. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.9% and the net change is a decrease of 0.59. This suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a downward trend.

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.93%
3 Months76.6%
6 Months286.88%
YTD191.98%
1 Year299.35%
19 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹29.9, down -3.67% from yesterday's ₹31.04

As of the current data, the Suzlon stock is priced at 29.9, representing a decrease of 3.67% in its value. This corresponds to a net change of -1.14 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹29.59 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 32,658,859 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 29.59 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.