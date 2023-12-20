Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock soars with positive trading day

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹37.83 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹37.94 and a low of ₹36.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹50,892.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 4,578,382.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.