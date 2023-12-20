Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock soars with positive trading day

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹37.83 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹37.94 and a low of ₹36.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹50,892.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 4,578,382.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Suzlon Energy stock had a low price of ₹37.4 and a high price of ₹38.1 for the current day.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹37.84, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 0.36. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36 points or 0.96% from its previous value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.6%
|3 Months
|43.37%
|6 Months
|163.16%
|YTD
|253.77%
|1 Year
|221.89%
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹37.48, which represents a decrease of 0.93% from the previous trading day. The net change is -0.35, indicating a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Suzlon had a BSE volume of 4,578,382 shares with a closing price of ₹37.83.
