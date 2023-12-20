Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock soars with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 37.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.84 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 37.83 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 37.94 and a low of 36.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 50,892.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 4,578,382.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The Suzlon Energy stock had a low price of 37.4 and a high price of 38.1 for the current day.

20 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

20 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹37.84, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹37.48

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 37.84, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 0.36. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36 points or 0.96% from its previous value.

20 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.6%
3 Months43.37%
6 Months163.16%
YTD253.77%
1 Year221.89%
20 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹37.48, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹37.83

The current stock price of Suzlon is 37.48, which represents a decrease of 0.93% from the previous trading day. The net change is -0.35, indicating a decrease in the stock price.

20 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.83 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon had a BSE volume of 4,578,382 shares with a closing price of 37.83.

