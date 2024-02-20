Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2024, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 46.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.13 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 47.45 and closed at 46.76. The high for the day was 47.5, while the low was 46.05. The market capitalization of Suzlon was 62,746.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 50.72, and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE trading volume for Suzlon was 2,391,635 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹46.76 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Suzlon had a trading volume of 2,391,635 shares with a closing price of 46.76.

