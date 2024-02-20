Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹47.45 and closed at ₹46.76. The high for the day was ₹47.5, while the low was ₹46.05. The market capitalization of Suzlon was ₹62,746.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72, and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE trading volume for Suzlon was 2,391,635 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.