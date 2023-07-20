Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares plunge as trading turns bearish
Suzlon stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 17.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.84 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Suzlon opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹17.84. The stock reached a high of ₹18.08 and a low of ₹17.81. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹17970.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.54, while the 52-week low is ₹5.43. However, there was no trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Suzlon shares.
20 Jul 2023, 09:05:43 AM IST
20 Jul 2023, 08:06:24 AM IST
