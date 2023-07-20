Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares plunge as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 17.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.84 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon opened at 0.0 and closed at 17.84. The stock reached a high of 18.08 and a low of 17.81. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 17970.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.54, while the 52-week low is 5.43. However, there was no trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Suzlon shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹17.84, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹17.92

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 17.84, with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -0.08. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.45% and the net change is a decrease of 0.08. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

20 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹17.92 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 12,113,705 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 17.92.

