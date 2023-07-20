Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares plunge as trading turns bearish

On the last day, Suzlon opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹17.84. The stock reached a high of ₹18.08 and a low of ₹17.81. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹17970.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.54, while the 52-week low is ₹5.43. However, there was no trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Suzlon shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.