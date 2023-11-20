Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 42.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.27 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 42.9 and closed at 42.06. The stock reached a high of 44 and a low of 40.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 57,375.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44 and the 52-week low is 6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,539,895 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹42.06 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon recorded a trading volume of 23,539,895 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 42.06.

