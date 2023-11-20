Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹42.9 and closed at ₹42.06. The stock reached a high of ₹44 and a low of ₹40.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹57,375.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,539,895 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.