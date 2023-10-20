Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 31.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.9 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 30.99, reached a high of 32.1, and a low of 29.5. The stock closed at 31.04. The market capitalization of the company is 42,853.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 31.06, while the 52-week low is 6.72. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,744,696 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals127.95-1.25-0.97148.9560.3544553.0
Suzlon Energy31.950.381.232.16.7239851.51
Thermax3123.95-23.05-0.733227.851830.3535180.32
Aia Engineering3552.4513.70.393824.752385.033506.84
Voltas834.0-5.3-0.63933.5737.627595.79
20 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of 31 and a high of 32.25 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹31.9, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹31.57

The current stock price of Suzlon is 31.9, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 0.33.

Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss

20 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹31.75, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹31.57

The Suzlon stock is currently priced at 31.75 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week16.39%
3 Months73.99%
6 Months297.48%
YTD198.11%
1 Year241.62%
20 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹31.57, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹31.04

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 31.57 with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 0.53. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.71% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.53 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹31.04 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon on the BSE had a volume of 22,744,696 shares. The closing price for the day was 31.04.

