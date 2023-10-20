Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock surges as positive trading continues

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹30.99, reached a high of ₹32.1, and a low of ₹29.5. The stock closed at ₹31.04. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42,853.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹31.06, while the 52-week low is ₹6.72. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,744,696 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|127.95
|-1.25
|-0.97
|148.95
|60.35
|44553.0
|Suzlon Energy
|31.95
|0.38
|1.2
|32.1
|6.72
|39851.51
|Thermax
|3123.95
|-23.05
|-0.73
|3227.85
|1830.35
|35180.32
|Aia Engineering
|3552.45
|13.7
|0.39
|3824.75
|2385.0
|33506.84
|Voltas
|834.0
|-5.3
|-0.63
|933.5
|737.6
|27595.79
The stock price of Suzlon Energy reached a low of ₹31 and a high of ₹32.25 on the current day.
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹31.9, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 0.33.
The Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹31.75 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|16.39%
|3 Months
|73.99%
|6 Months
|297.48%
|YTD
|198.11%
|1 Year
|241.62%
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹31.57 with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 0.53. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.71% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.53 points.
On the last day of trading, Suzlon on the BSE had a volume of 22,744,696 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹31.04.
