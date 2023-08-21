comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's Stock Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 19.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.79 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 19.77 and closed at 19.73. The highest price reached was 20.05, while the lowest price was 19.50. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at 26,837.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 21.25, and the 52-week low is 6.60. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Suzlon was 17,144,442.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:04:51 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹19.79, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹19.73

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock is priced at 19.79, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.06. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.3% and the net change is an increase of 0.06 in the stock price.

21 Aug 2023, 08:14:17 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹19.73 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon's BSE volume was 17,144,442 shares and the closing price was 19.73.

