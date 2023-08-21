Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's Stock Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹19.77 and closed at ₹19.73. The highest price reached was ₹20.05, while the lowest price was ₹19.50. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at ₹26,837.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.25, and the 52-week low is ₹6.60. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Suzlon was 17,144,442.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.