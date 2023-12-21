Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 35.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 38.05 and closed at 37.48. The stock reached a high of 38.1 and a low of 35.61 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 48,353.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,041,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Suzlon Energy stock is 33.83, while the high price is 37.15.

21 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹35, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹35.61

The current stock price of Suzlon is 35, with a percent change of -1.71 and a net change of -0.61. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.71% and the value has decreased by 0.61.

21 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.68%
3 Months30.66%
6 Months154.64%
YTD236.32%
1 Year210.0%
21 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹35.61, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹37.48

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 35.61 with a percent change of -4.99. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.99%. The net change is -1.87, indicating a decrease of 1.87 in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.48 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon on the BSE had a volume of 6,041,703 shares and closed at a price of 37.48.

