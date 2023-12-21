Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks decline in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹38.05 and closed at ₹37.48. The stock reached a high of ₹38.1 and a low of ₹35.61 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹48,353.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,041,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.