Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks decline in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹38.05 and closed at ₹37.48. The stock reached a high of ₹38.1 and a low of ₹35.61 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹48,353.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,041,703 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current day's low price for Suzlon Energy stock is ₹33.83, while the high price is ₹37.15.
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹35, with a percent change of -1.71 and a net change of -0.61. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.71% and the value has decreased by ₹0.61.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.68%
|3 Months
|30.66%
|6 Months
|154.64%
|YTD
|236.32%
|1 Year
|210.0%
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹35.61 with a percent change of -4.99. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.99%. The net change is -1.87, indicating a decrease of ₹1.87 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Suzlon on the BSE had a volume of 6,041,703 shares and closed at a price of ₹37.48.
