Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars in Today's Trading

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹46.74 and closed at ₹46.13. The stock reached a high of ₹46.89 and a low of ₹45.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon was ₹62,270.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 1,830,324 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.