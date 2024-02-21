Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars in Today's Trading

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹46.74 and closed at ₹46.13. The stock reached a high of ₹46.89 and a low of ₹45.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon was ₹62,270.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 1,830,324 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹45.81, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹45.78
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹45.81, with a slight increase of 0.07% or 0.03 points.
21 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹46.13 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Suzlon on BSE had a volume of 1,830,324 shares with a closing price of ₹46.13.