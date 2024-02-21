Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 45.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.81 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at 46.74 and closed at 46.13. The stock reached a high of 46.89 and a low of 45.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon was 62,270.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 1,830,324 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹45.81, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹45.78

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 45.81, with a slight increase of 0.07% or 0.03 points.

21 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹46.13 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon on BSE had a volume of 1,830,324 shares with a closing price of 46.13.

