Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 18.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.66 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 19.1 and closed at 18.73. The highest price reached during the day was 19.66, while the lowest was 19.1. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at 19,803.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at 18.73, while the 52-week low is at 5.43. On the BSE, a total of 33,063,361 shares were traded for Suzlon on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:30:06 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.66, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹18.73

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 19.66, which indicates a 4.97% increase from the previous value. The net change in price is 0.93.

21 Jul 2023, 11:21:30 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹19.66, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹18.73

As of the current data, the stock price of Suzlon is 19.66. The stock has experienced a 4.97% percent change, with a net change of 0.93.

21 Jul 2023, 11:05:57 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹19.66, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹18.73

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 19.66 with a percent change of 4.97 and a net change of 0.93. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.97% from its previous value and has gone up by 0.93 points.

21 Jul 2023, 10:46:39 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹19.66, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹18.73

The current price of Suzlon stock is 19.66 with a percent change of 4.97 and a net change of 0.93. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 4.97 percent or 0.93. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may change over time.

21 Jul 2023, 10:37:14 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹18.73 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a total volume of 33,064,551 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 18.73.

