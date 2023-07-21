Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

The stock for Suzlon opened at ₹19.1 and closed at ₹18.73. The high for the day was ₹19.66, while the low was ₹19.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19,803.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.73, while the 52-week low is ₹5.43. The BSE volume for the stock was 31,895,088 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹18.73 yesterday
