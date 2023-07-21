Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 18.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.66 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

The stock for Suzlon opened at 19.1 and closed at 18.73. The high for the day was 19.66, while the low was 19.1. The market capitalization of the company is 19,803.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.73, while the 52-week low is 5.43. The BSE volume for the stock was 31,895,088 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹18.73 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 31,946,315. The closing price of the shares was 18.73.

