Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹19.1 and closed at ₹18.73. The highest price reached during the day was ₹19.66, while the lowest was ₹19.1. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently at ₹19,803.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at ₹18.73, while the 52-week low is at ₹5.43. On the BSE, a total of 33,063,361 shares were traded for Suzlon on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹19.66, which indicates a 4.97% increase from the previous value. The net change in price is 0.93.
On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a total volume of 33,064,551 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹18.73.
