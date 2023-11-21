Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -3.48 %. The stock closed at 41.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.9 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 42.6 and closed at 42.27. The stock reached a high of 43.05 and a low of 40.16 during the day. Suzlon has a market capitalization of 56,113.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,969,998 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39.9, down -3.48% from yesterday's ₹41.34

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 39.9, which represents a 3.48% decrease. The net change in the stock price is -1.44. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

21 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Suzlon Energy stock today was 39.5, while the high price was 41.75.

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹39.8, down -3.73% from yesterday's ₹41.34

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 39.8, which represents a decrease of 3.73% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.54. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

21 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.68%
3 Months106.4%
6 Months347.03%
YTD290.09%
1 Year410.49%
21 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.34, down -2.2% from yesterday's ₹42.27

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 41.34, with a percent change of -2.2 and a net change of -0.93. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value by 2.2%, resulting in a net decrease of 0.93.

21 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹42.27 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,969,998. The closing price for the shares was 42.27.

