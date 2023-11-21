Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹42.6 and closed at ₹42.27. The stock reached a high of ₹43.05 and a low of ₹40.16 during the day. Suzlon has a market capitalization of ₹56,113.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,969,998 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.68%
|3 Months
|106.4%
|6 Months
|347.03%
|YTD
|290.09%
|1 Year
|410.49%
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,969,998. The closing price for the shares was ₹42.27.
