Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares soar on positive trading day

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹24.92 and closed at ₹24.77. The stock had a high of ₹26 and a low of ₹24.47. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹35,184.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹27 and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. On the BSE, there were 42,994,177 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.38%
|3 Months
|75.58%
|6 Months
|231.41%
|YTD
|143.87%
|1 Year
|225.46%
The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹25.92. There has been a 4.64% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹1.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.
