Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 4.64 %. The stock closed at 24.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.92 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 24.92 and closed at 24.77. The stock had a high of 26 and a low of 24.47. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 35,184.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 27 and the 52-week low is 6.6. On the BSE, there were 42,994,177 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.38%
3 Months75.58%
6 Months231.41%
YTD143.87%
1 Year225.46%
21 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹25.92, up 4.64% from yesterday's ₹24.77

The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is 25.92. There has been a 4.64% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.

21 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹24.77 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon had a BSE volume of 42,994,177 shares with a closing price of 24.77.

