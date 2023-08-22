Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Positive Market Trading

1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
Suzlon stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 19.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.91 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹20.1 and closed at ₹19.79. The stock reached a high of ₹20.15 and a low of ₹19.83. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹27,000.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.25 and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,744,082 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2023, 09:00:57 AM IST
22 Aug 2023, 08:05:48 AM IST
