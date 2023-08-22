comScore
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Positive Market Trading
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Positive Market Trading

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 19.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.91 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 20.1 and closed at 19.79. The stock reached a high of 20.15 and a low of 19.83. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 27,000.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 21.25 and the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,744,082 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:00:57 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹19.91, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹19.79

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 19.91 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.61% or 0.12 points.

22 Aug 2023, 08:05:48 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹19.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a volume of 15,744,082 shares with a closing price of 19.79.

