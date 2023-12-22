Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Sees Gains in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 4.27 %. The stock closed at 35.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.13 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon Energy's stock opened at 34.65 and closed at 35.61. The stock reached a high of 37.3 and a low of 33.83 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 50,417.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The total BSE volume for the day was 5,818,464 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹37.13, up 4.27% from yesterday's ₹35.61

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 37.13, with a percent change of 4.27 and a net change of 1.52. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.27% and has gained 1.52 points.

22 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹35.61 on last trading day

On the last day for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5,818,464. The closing price for the day was 35.61.

