Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Sees Gains in Positive Trading

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon Energy's stock opened at ₹34.65 and closed at ₹35.61. The stock reached a high of ₹37.3 and a low of ₹33.83 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹50,417.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The total BSE volume for the day was 5,818,464 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹37.13, with a percent change of 4.27 and a net change of 1.52. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.27% and has gained 1.52 points.
On the last day for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5,818,464. The closing price for the day was ₹35.61.
