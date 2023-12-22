Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Sees Gains in Positive Trading

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon Energy's stock opened at ₹34.65 and closed at ₹35.61. The stock reached a high of ₹37.3 and a low of ₹33.83 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹50,417.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The total BSE volume for the day was 5,818,464 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.