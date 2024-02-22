Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares drop in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -2.36 %. The stock closed at 45.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.7 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 45.81 and closed at 45.78 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 46.4, while the low was 43.75. The market capitalization stood at 60,801.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 50.72 and 6.96 respectively. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 3,452,474.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹44.7, down -2.36% from yesterday's ₹45.78

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 44.7, with a percent change of -2.36 and a net change of -1.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹45.78 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon on the BSE had a volume of 3,452,474 shares with a closing price of 45.78.

