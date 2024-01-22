Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock plummets in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹42.05 and closed at ₹41.94. The stock reached a high of ₹42.44 and a low of ₹41.27 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹56,763.87 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹45.7, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. On the BSE, a total of 10,674,471 shares of Suzlon were traded.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|219.75
|-2.45
|-1.1
|223.0
|66.3
|76518.34
|Suzlon Energy
|41.75
|-0.19
|-0.45
|45.7
|6.96
|52075.14
|Thermax
|3051.35
|-20.75
|-0.68
|3266.9
|1870.9
|34362.74
|Aia Engineering
|3665.5
|-41.3
|-1.11
|3845.0
|2385.0
|34573.13
|Voltas
|1028.35
|-22.4
|-2.13
|1067.95
|737.6
|34026.53
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Suzlon Energy stock had a low price of ₹41.27 and a high price of ₹42.44.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.75, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹41.94
The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹41.75 with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.45% and there has been a decrease of ₹0.19 in the stock price.
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.79%
|3 Months
|17.48%
|6 Months
|113.52%
|YTD
|9.55%
|1 Year
|333.68%
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.94 on last trading day
On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a trading volume of 10,674,471 shares and closed at a price of ₹41.94.
