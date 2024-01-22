Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock plummets in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹42.05 and closed at ₹41.94. The stock reached a high of ₹42.44 and a low of ₹41.27 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹56,763.87 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹45.7, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. On the BSE, a total of 10,674,471 shares of Suzlon were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bharat Heavy Electricals 219.75 -2.45 -1.1 223.0 66.3 76518.34 Suzlon Energy 41.75 -0.19 -0.45 45.7 6.96 52075.14 Thermax 3051.35 -20.75 -0.68 3266.9 1870.9 34362.74 Aia Engineering 3665.5 -41.3 -1.11 3845.0 2385.0 34573.13 Voltas 1028.35 -22.4 -2.13 1067.95 737.6 34026.53

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range Today, Suzlon Energy stock had a low price of ₹41.27 and a high price of ₹42.44.

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.75, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹41.94 The current data shows that the stock price of Suzlon is ₹41.75 with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.45% and there has been a decrease of ₹0.19 in the stock price.

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.79% 3 Months 17.48% 6 Months 113.52% YTD 9.55% 1 Year 333.68%

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.94 on last trading day On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a trading volume of 10,674,471 shares and closed at a price of ₹41.94.