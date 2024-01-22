Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Suzlon stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 41.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.75 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 42.05 and closed at 41.94. The stock reached a high of 42.44 and a low of 41.27 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 56,763.87 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 45.7, while the 52-week low is 6.96. On the BSE, a total of 10,674,471 shares of Suzlon were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals219.75-2.45-1.1223.066.376518.34
Suzlon Energy41.75-0.19-0.4545.76.9652075.14
Thermax3051.35-20.75-0.683266.91870.934362.74
Aia Engineering3665.5-41.3-1.113845.02385.034573.13
Voltas1028.35-22.4-2.131067.95737.634026.53
22 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.79%
3 Months17.48%
6 Months113.52%
YTD9.55%
1 Year333.68%
