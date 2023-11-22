Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 41.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.28 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at 41.34 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 41.75 and a low of 39.28. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 53,317.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44 and the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 15,931,226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.34 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon's BSE volume was 15,931,226 shares with a closing price of 41.34.

