Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks slump in trading today

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹25.98 and closed at ₹25.92. The stock reached a high of ₹26.25 and a low of ₹25.12. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently ₹34,600.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27 and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on this day was 30,015,804.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.