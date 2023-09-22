Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stocks slump in trading today

On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹25.98 and closed at ₹25.92. The stock reached a high of ₹26.25 and a low of ₹25.12. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently ₹34,600.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27 and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on this day was 30,015,804.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.12%
|3 Months
|79.03%
|6 Months
|229.03%
|YTD
|140.57%
|1 Year
|224.81%
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹25.49, with a percent change of -1.66 and a net change of -0.43. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.66% and the stock has lost 0.43 points.
