Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares soar as positive trading continues

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹19.98 and closed at ₹19.91. The highest price reached during the day was ₹20.9, while the lowest price was ₹19.95. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹28,329.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.25, and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on that day was 64,812,143.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹21.88, up 4.74% from yesterday's ₹20.89
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹21.88, with a percent change of 4.74 and a net change of 0.99. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 4.74% from its previous value. The net change of 0.99 suggests that the stock has increased by ₹0.99. Overall, this data suggests that Suzlon stock is performing well in the market.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹21.81, up 4.4% from yesterday's ₹20.89
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹21.81, with a percent change of 4.4 and a net change of 0.92. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.4% and has gained 0.92 points.
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.99%
|3 Months
|109.68%
|6 Months
|148.21%
|YTD
|96.7%
|1 Year
|164.04%
Suzlon Live Updates
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹20.89, up 4.92% from yesterday's ₹19.91
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹20.89. There has been a 4.92% increase in the price, with a net change of 0.98.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹19.91 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 64,812,143 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹19.91 per share.
