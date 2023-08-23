Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares soar as positive trading continues

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹19.98 and closed at ₹19.91. The highest price reached during the day was ₹20.9, while the lowest price was ₹19.95. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹28,329.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.25, and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on that day was 64,812,143.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.