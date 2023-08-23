Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares soar as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 4.74 %. The stock closed at 20.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.88 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 19.98 and closed at 19.91. The highest price reached during the day was 20.9, while the lowest price was 19.95. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 28,329.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 21.25, and the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on that day was 64,812,143.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹21.88, up 4.74% from yesterday's ₹20.89

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 21.88, with a percent change of 4.74 and a net change of 0.99. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 4.74% from its previous value. The net change of 0.99 suggests that the stock has increased by 0.99. Overall, this data suggests that Suzlon stock is performing well in the market.

Click here for Suzlon Profit Loss

23 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹21.81, up 4.4% from yesterday's ₹20.89

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 21.81, with a percent change of 4.4 and a net change of 0.92. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.4% and has gained 0.92 points.

23 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.99%
3 Months109.68%
6 Months148.21%
YTD96.7%
1 Year164.04%
23 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹20.89, up 4.92% from yesterday's ₹19.91

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 20.89. There has been a 4.92% increase in the price, with a net change of 0.98.

23 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹19.91 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 64,812,143 shares. The closing price for the day was 19.91 per share.

