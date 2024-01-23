Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 41.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.75 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 42.05 and closed at 41.94. The stock's highest price during the day was 42.44, while the lowest price was 41.27. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 56,763.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 45.7, and its 52-week low was 6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,674,471 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon had a BSE volume of 10,674,471 shares with a closing price of 41.94.

