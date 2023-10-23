comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares plunge as negative trading persists
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares plunge as negative trading persists

9 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 32.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.45 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SuzlonPremium
Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 31.4 and closed at 31.57. The stock reached a high of 33.14 and a low of 31. The market capitalization of the company is 44,387.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 33.14, while the 52-week low is 6.72. The BSE volume for the day was 9,783,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:55:08 PM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹32.45, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹32.7

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is at 32.45, with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:42:50 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days30.62
10 Days28.90
20 Days27.84
50 Days24.79
100 Days20.45
300 Days14.52
23 Oct 2023, 01:20:14 PM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹32.75, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹32.7

The current stock price of Suzlon is 32.75 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:10:48 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:57:02 PM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:32:12 PM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals120.95-4.25-3.39148.9560.3542115.56
Suzlon Energy32.80.10.3133.146.7240911.73
Thermax3014.2-110.6-3.543227.851830.3533944.37
Aia Engineering3436.65-30.75-0.893824.752385.032414.61
Voltas819.00.450.05933.5737.627099.46
23 Oct 2023, 12:28:50 PM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹32.85, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹32.7

The current data for Suzlon stock shows a price of 32.85 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% or 0.15 points.



23 Oct 2023, 12:26:40 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 11:59:49 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹32.9, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹32.7

The current stock price of Suzlon is 32.9, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.61% and the net change in price is 0.2.

23 Oct 2023, 11:32:11 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 11:18:52 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 11:12:39 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹32.95, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹32.7

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 32.95. There has been a 0.76 percent change, with a net change of 0.25.

23 Oct 2023, 10:42:49 AM IST

Suzlon share price NSE Live :Suzlon trading at ₹33.3, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹32.7

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 33.3 with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.83% or 0.6 points. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change. It would be helpful to compare this data to historical stock prices and market trends to gain a better understanding of the performance of Suzlon stock.

23 Oct 2023, 10:34:54 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:29:26 AM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Suzlon Energy stock is 31.5, while the high price is 34.1.

23 Oct 2023, 09:53:46 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:51:54 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹33.79, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹32.7

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 33.79, with a percent change of 3.33 and a net change of 1.09. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.33% and the net change is an increase of 1.09. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

23 Oct 2023, 09:45:56 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week21.27%
3 Months69.08%
6 Months308.81%
YTD206.6%
1 Year265.17%
23 Oct 2023, 09:05:03 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹32.7, up 3.58% from yesterday's ₹31.57

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that its price is 32.7, which represents a 3.58% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.13.

23 Oct 2023, 08:09:48 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹31.57 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a trading volume of 9,783,295 shares. The closing price for the day was 31.57.

