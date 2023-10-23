Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon shares plunge as negative trading persists

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹31.4 and closed at ₹31.57. The stock reached a high of ₹33.14 and a low of ₹31. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44,387.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.14, while the 52-week low is ₹6.72. The BSE volume for the day was 9,783,295 shares.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is at ₹32.45, with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|30.62
|10 Days
|28.90
|20 Days
|27.84
|50 Days
|24.79
|100 Days
|20.45
|300 Days
|14.52
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹32.75 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.
The stock of Suzlon Energy reached a low of ₹31.5 and a high of ₹34.1 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|120.95
|-4.25
|-3.39
|148.95
|60.35
|42115.56
|Suzlon Energy
|32.8
|0.1
|0.31
|33.14
|6.72
|40911.73
|Thermax
|3014.2
|-110.6
|-3.54
|3227.85
|1830.35
|33944.37
|Aia Engineering
|3436.65
|-30.75
|-0.89
|3824.75
|2385.0
|32414.61
|Voltas
|819.0
|0.45
|0.05
|933.5
|737.6
|27099.46
The current data for Suzlon stock shows a price of ₹32.85 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% or 0.15 points.
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹32.9, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.61% and the net change in price is 0.2.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|121.5
|-3.7
|-2.96
|148.95
|60.35
|42307.07
|Suzlon Energy
|32.72
|0.02
|0.06
|33.14
|6.72
|40811.94
|Thermax
|3045.85
|-78.95
|-2.53
|3227.85
|1830.35
|34300.8
|Aia Engineering
|3484.8
|17.4
|0.5
|3824.75
|2385.0
|32868.76
|Voltas
|810.65
|-7.9
|-0.97
|933.5
|737.6
|26823.17
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹32.95. There has been a 0.76 percent change, with a net change of 0.25.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹33.3 with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.83% or 0.6 points. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change. It would be helpful to compare this data to historical stock prices and market trends to gain a better understanding of the performance of Suzlon stock.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|122.5
|-2.7
|-2.16
|148.95
|60.35
|42655.28
|Suzlon Energy
|33.21
|0.51
|1.56
|33.14
|6.72
|41423.12
|Thermax
|3069.6
|-55.2
|-1.77
|3227.85
|1830.35
|34568.26
|Aia Engineering
|3469.7
|2.3
|0.07
|3824.75
|2385.0
|32726.34
|Voltas
|815.05
|-3.5
|-0.43
|933.5
|737.6
|26968.76
The current day's low price for Suzlon Energy stock is ₹31.5, while the high price is ₹34.1.
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹33.79, with a percent change of 3.33 and a net change of 1.09. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.33% and the net change is an increase of 1.09. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|21.27%
|3 Months
|69.08%
|6 Months
|308.81%
|YTD
|206.6%
|1 Year
|265.17%
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that its price is ₹32.7, which represents a 3.58% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.13.
On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a trading volume of 9,783,295 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹31.57.
