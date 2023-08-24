Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹21.01 and closed at ₹20.89. The highest price reached during the day was ₹21.93, while the lowest price was ₹21.01. The market capitalization of Suzlon stands at ₹29,739.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.25, and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on this day was 90,545,799.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.