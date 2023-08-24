Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹21.01 and closed at ₹20.89. The highest price reached during the day was ₹21.93, while the lowest price was ₹21.01. The market capitalization of Suzlon stands at ₹29,739.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.25, and the 52-week low is ₹6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on this day was 90,545,799.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹22.64, up 3.24% from yesterday's ₹21.93
The current data shows that Suzlon stock is priced at ₹22.64, with a percent change of 3.24 and a net change of 0.71. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in price, with an increase of 3.24% or ₹0.71.
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.9%
|3 Months
|105.25%
|6 Months
|163.25%
|YTD
|106.13%
|1 Year
|165.88%
Suzlon Live Updates
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹21.93, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹20.89
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹21.93. There has been a 4.98 percent change, which represents a net increase of 1.04.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹20.89 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, a total of 90,545,799 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹20.89.
