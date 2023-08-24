Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 3.24 %. The stock closed at 21.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.64 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 21.01 and closed at 20.89. The highest price reached during the day was 21.93, while the lowest price was 21.01. The market capitalization of Suzlon stands at 29,739.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 21.25, and the 52-week low is 6.6. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on this day was 90,545,799.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹22.64, up 3.24% from yesterday's ₹21.93

The current data shows that Suzlon stock is priced at 22.64, with a percent change of 3.24 and a net change of 0.71. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in price, with an increase of 3.24% or 0.71.

24 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.9%
3 Months105.25%
6 Months163.25%
YTD106.13%
1 Year165.88%
24 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹21.93, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹20.89

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 21.93. There has been a 4.98 percent change, which represents a net increase of 1.04.

24 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹20.89 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, a total of 90,545,799 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 20.89.

