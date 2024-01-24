Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's Stocks Plummet Amidst Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 41.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.2 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at 42.45 and closed at 41.75. The stock reached a high of 43 and a low of 40.21 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 56,016.09 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon is 45.7, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,796,705 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.2, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹41.75

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 41.2. There has been a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.55, further confirming the decline in price.

24 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.75 on last trading day

On the last day of Suzlon's trading on the BSE, a total of 6,796,705 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 41.75.

