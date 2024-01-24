Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's Stocks Plummet Amidst Negative Trading

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹42.45 and closed at ₹41.75. The stock reached a high of ₹43 and a low of ₹40.21 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹56,016.09 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon is ₹45.7, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,796,705 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.