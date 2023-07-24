Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 18.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.66 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 19.1 and closed at 18.73. The highest price it reached during the day was 19.66, while the lowest was 19.1. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently 19,803.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 19.66, while the 52-week low is 5.43. On the BSE, a total of 42,632,099 shares of Suzlon were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹18.73 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 42,632,099 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 18.73.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.