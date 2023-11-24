Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 2.99 %. The stock closed at 39.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.35 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 35.46 and closed at 37.32. The stock reached a high of 39.18 and a low of 35.46 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 53,181.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 44, while the 52-week low is 6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon's shares was 7,187,149.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.89%
3 Months80.21%
6 Months300.0%
YTD269.81%
1 Year396.2%
24 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.35, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹39.18

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 40.35 with a percent change of 2.99 and a net change of 1.17. This means that the stock has experienced a 2.99% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.17. Overall, this suggests that the stock has performed well in the given period.

24 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.32 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day of trading for Suzlon BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,187,149. The closing price for the stock was 37.32.

