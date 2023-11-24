Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹35.46 and closed at ₹37.32. The stock reached a high of ₹39.18 and a low of ₹35.46 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹53,181.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon's shares was 7,187,149.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.