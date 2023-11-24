Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹35.46 and closed at ₹37.32. The stock reached a high of ₹39.18 and a low of ₹35.46 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹53,181.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹44, while the 52-week low is ₹6.96. The BSE volume for Suzlon's shares was 7,187,149.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.89%
|3 Months
|80.21%
|6 Months
|300.0%
|YTD
|269.81%
|1 Year
|396.2%
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹40.35 with a percent change of 2.99 and a net change of 1.17. This means that the stock has experienced a 2.99% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹1.17. Overall, this suggests that the stock has performed well in the given period.
Based on the data provided, on the last day of trading for Suzlon BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,187,149. The closing price for the stock was ₹37.32.
