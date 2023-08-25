Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon soars in trading today, showing positive gains

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹22.7 and closed at ₹21.93. The stock reached a high of ₹22.86 and a low of ₹21.26 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹29,163.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹21.93 and ₹6.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 46,482,505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.