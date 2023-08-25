comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon soars in trading today, showing positive gains
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon soars in trading today, showing positive gains

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 2.75 %. The stock closed at 21.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.08 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 22.7 and closed at 21.93. The stock reached a high of 22.86 and a low of 21.26 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is 29,163.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 21.93 and 6.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 46,482,505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:06:00 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹22.08, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹21.49

The current stock price of Suzlon is 22.08, which represents a 2.75% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.59.

25 Aug 2023, 09:45:06 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹22.13, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹21.49

The Suzlon stock price is currently at 22.13, which is a 2.98% increase from the previous day. This equates to a net change of 0.64.

25 Aug 2023, 09:31:08 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.14%
3 Months108.02%
6 Months163.8%
YTD102.83%
1 Year167.6%
25 Aug 2023, 09:30:35 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:09:23 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹21.49, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹21.93

The current data shows that the price of Suzlon stock is 21.49, with a percent change of -2.01. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.44, which means the stock has decreased by 0.44.

25 Aug 2023, 08:00:17 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹21.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 46,482,505. The closing price for this day was 21.93.

