Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon soars in trading today, showing positive gains

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹22.7 and closed at ₹21.93. The stock reached a high of ₹22.86 and a low of ₹21.26 during the day. The market capitalization of Suzlon is ₹29,163.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹21.93 and ₹6.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 46,482,505 shares.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon trading at ₹22.08, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹21.49
The current stock price of Suzlon is ₹22.08, which represents a 2.75% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.59.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹22.13, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹21.49
The Suzlon stock price is currently at ₹22.13, which is a 2.98% increase from the previous day. This equates to a net change of 0.64.
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.14%
|3 Months
|108.02%
|6 Months
|163.8%
|YTD
|102.83%
|1 Year
|167.6%
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹21.49, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹21.93
The current data shows that the price of Suzlon stock is ₹21.49, with a percent change of -2.01. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.44, which means the stock has decreased by ₹0.44.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹21.93 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 46,482,505. The closing price for this day was ₹21.93.
