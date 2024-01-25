Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Trading in the Green Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹41.5 and closed at ₹41.2. The stock had a high of ₹41.55 and a low of ₹40.35. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently ₹56,029.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹45.7 and the 52-week low is ₹6.96. On the BSE, there were 7,884,157 shares of Suzlon traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.73%
|3 Months
|16.41%
|6 Months
|128.25%
|YTD
|7.85%
|1 Year
|326.94%
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹41.6 with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 0.39. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.95% and a net increase of 0.39 in the value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of these changes.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 7,884,157. The closing price for the shares was ₹41.2.
