Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars: Trading in the Green Today

2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Suzlon stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 41.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.6 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day, Suzlon's stock opened at 41.5 and closed at 41.2. The stock had a high of 41.55 and a low of 40.35. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently 56,029.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 45.7 and the 52-week low is 6.96. On the BSE, there were 7,884,157 shares of Suzlon traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.73%
3 Months16.41%
6 Months128.25%
YTD7.85%
1 Year326.94%
25 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹41.6, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹41.21

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the price is 41.6 with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 0.39. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.95% and a net increase of 0.39 in the value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of these changes.

25 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹41.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 7,884,157. The closing price for the shares was 41.2.

