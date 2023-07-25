Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars in Trading Today
Suzlon stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 19.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.02 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹20.4 and closed at ₹19.66. The stock reached a high of ₹20.64 and a low of ₹19.22. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently ₹20,166.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.66 and the 52-week low is ₹5.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on this day was 136,488,019 shares.
25 Jul 2023, 09:04:56 AM IST
25 Jul 2023, 08:11:32 AM IST
