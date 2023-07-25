comScore
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 19.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.02 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 20.4 and closed at 19.66. The stock reached a high of 20.64 and a low of 19.22. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently 20,166.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.66 and the 52-week low is 5.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on this day was 136,488,019 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 09:04:56 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹20.02, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹19.66

The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is 20.02, with a 1.83% percent change and a net change of 0.36. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price and is currently valued at 20.02.

25 Jul 2023, 08:11:32 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹19.66 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 136,488,019. The closing price for Suzlon shares was 19.66.

