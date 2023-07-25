Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹20.4 and closed at ₹19.66. The stock reached a high of ₹20.64 and a low of ₹19.22. The market capitalization of Suzlon is currently ₹20,166.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.66 and the 52-week low is ₹5.43. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares on this day was 136,488,019 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Suzlon stock shows that the stock price is ₹20.02, with a 1.83% percent change and a net change of 0.36. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price and is currently valued at ₹20.02.
On the last day of trading for Suzlon on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 136,488,019. The closing price for Suzlon shares was ₹19.66.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!